Alps enhances landlord legal expenses and rent protection product

Managing general agent Alps has updated its landlord legal expenses and rent protection product, in a move designed to support landlords as they navigate the implications of the Renters’ Rights Act.

The updated policy gives landlords responsive, comprehensive protection against unexpected legal costs, expenses, and unpaid rent arising from tenant disputes and breaches of tenancy agreements, the MGA detailed.

Alps outlined from 1 May 2026, Section 21 “no-fault” evictions will be abolished, and the landscape will shift to tenants having more rights and robust protections.

The updates include: Up to £50,000 of advisers’ costs to pursue legal action(s) for breaches of the tenancy agreement