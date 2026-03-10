Wakam enters motorcycle market with Top 100 broker tie-up

Wakam UK has entered the motorcycle insurance market, partnering with specialist intermediary Principal Insurance to bring what it describes as new underwriting capacity into the sector.

The insurer outlined the agreement brought together Wakam UK’s “digital underwriting capability and operational agility” with Top 100 UK broker Principal Insurance’s “motorcycle insurance experience, expertise and close ties to the rider community”.

Wakam UK added it is looking to bring expanded availability of cover, improved choice for riders and support a more competitive market environment.

Two years ago Axa announced it would stop underwriting motorbike insurance through brokers.

For riders