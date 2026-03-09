Pen launches into mid-market PI
Pen Underwriting has launched into the UK mid-market professional indemnity space, Insurance Age can reveal.
The Gallagher-owned managing general agent has partnered with a panel of A-rated insurers to provide the capacity behind its new offering, designed for firms with larger fee incomes or higher turnovers, to complement its existing specialism in SME PI risks.
The MGA added the new offering caters for larger firms of professionals across a broad range of in-scope professions – from accountants, architects and consulting engineers to design and construct firms, and many more.
Our empowered
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Ex-Howden boss heads team of 14 at new cyber broker
Sodalis Capital, the recently created investment venture focused on international insurance intermediaries, has launched its first broking start-up in Brecon Specialty.
Allianz transfers 12 strong team after agreeing MGA deal
Allianz Commercial has entered into a strategic agreement with MGA Reel Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Insurance Holdings, to create a new partnership in the global entertainment insurance market.
MBP strikes first deal of 2026 with RAW investment
Minority Broker Partnerships has acquired a minority stake in RAW Insurance Brokers, a Carlisle-based commercial insurance brokerage specialising in construction, agricultural and SME business insurance.
News analysis: Will NCDs for fleets catch on, and what does the future hold for the CV sector?
Last year, Zurich Insurance announced it was enhancing its SME e-trade fleet offering by accepting no claims discount (NCD) claims history in response to broker demand. Saxon East examines the ramifications of this move – and explores other dynamics shaping the CV market in 2026 and beyond.
H&H promotes Kally Shane to lead insurance business
Kally Shane has been promoted to head of H&H Insurance Brokers having progressed through the business in increasingly senior roles after joining as a trainee 16 years ago.
Coalition claws back £16.4m of policyholders’ stolen funds in 2025
Cyber insurer Coalition recovered £16.4m in stolen funds for policyholders around the world last year, with an average recovery of £152,053.
Storah promises brokers more to come as Aviva reaches sub 94% ‘North Star’ COR
Aviva grew gross written premium and policy numbers in a “challenging” SME market, Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance at Aviva, confirmed to Insurance Age, as he promised further broker focus after its 2025 results.
Aviva posts UK commercial growth as Direct Line boosts GWP to over £9bn
Aviva grew UK commercial premiums by 7% to £3.85bn last year as it improved the combined operating ratio in the line to 93.9% from 95.4%.