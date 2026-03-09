Pen launches into mid-market PI

Pen Underwriting has launched into the UK mid-market professional indemnity space, Insurance Age can reveal.

The Gallagher-owned managing general agent has partnered with a panel of A-rated insurers to provide the capacity behind its new offering, designed for firms with larger fee incomes or higher turnovers, to complement its existing specialism in SME PI risks.

The MGA added the new offering caters for larger firms of professionals across a broad range of in-scope professions – from accountants, architects and consulting engineers to design and construct firms, and many more.

