Bspoke increases HNW line size to £15m after locking down new capacity

Bspoke Private Clients, the mid and high-net-worth offering from Bspoke Group, has secured a new five-year capacity deal via the Accelerant Risk Exchange, increasing the maximum line size to £15m per single location.

The expanded capacity will broaden Bspoke Private Clients’ appetite and the range of high-net-worth business the MGA can support, reinforcing its long-term commitment to servicing the needs of brokers and clients, it claimed.

Product and policy wording enhancements have been implemented as part of the refresh.

There are updates across both Gold (MNW) and Platinum (HNW) and a change of home emergency and legal expenses provider to Arag. Bspoke noted the update delivers broader support for