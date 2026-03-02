 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Bspoke increases HNW line size to £15m after locking down new capacity

Ryan Gill, CEO of Bspoke Group
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Bspoke Private Clients, the mid and high-net-worth offering from Bspoke Group, has secured a new five-year capacity deal via the Accelerant Risk Exchange, increasing the maximum line size to £15m per single location.

The expanded capacity will broaden Bspoke Private Clients’ appetite and the range of high-net-worth business the MGA can support, reinforcing its long-term commitment to servicing the needs of brokers and clients, it claimed.

Product and policy wording enhancements have been implemented as part of the refresh. 

There are updates across both Gold (MNW) and Platinum (HNW) and a change of home emergency and legal expenses provider to Arag. Bspoke noted the update delivers broader support for

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: