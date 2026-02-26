Bspoke secures £250m capacity deal with Accelerant

Bspoke Underwriting, the UK personal lines MGA, has secured a five-year capacity deal via the Accelerant Risk Exchange providing £50m of capacity annually.

The MGA noted the agreement ensures continuity for coverholders whilst creating additional headroom to develop new niche schemes across the UK market.

Bspoke’s portfolio comprises a diverse set of approximately 20 specialist products, and a broad mix of personal lines schemes focused on contents and personal possessions, events, leisure and cherished items, and motor ancillary cover.

It’s been a fantastic demonstration of what can be achieved when everyone collaborates to find solutions, and our