ERS launches ultra-HNW motor offering

    By Rosie Simms

ERS has launched Private Client Ultimate, a proposition developed for high-net worth individuals with complex motor risks to provide specialist cover for single vehicles valued at £350,000 and vehicle collections valued at £500,000.

The specialist motor insurer added it is also targeted at high net work individuals with specific motor requirements and builds on the strength of its existing Prestige motor offering.

Private Client Ultimate is available to trade via UK brokers

ERS claimed the proposition delivers an “enhanced, all-encompassing level of cover”. 

It includes agreed value, any driver cover, comprehensive driving other cars across the UK and EU, private client breakdown cover, hire car value (with an excess reduction

