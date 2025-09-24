MGA rolls out product to tackle rise in pothole claims
Incorporated Insurance Group (IIGL), part of Avid Insurance, the specialist managing general agent, has secured new capacity as it targets groundworkers.
The company said the move follows it identifying this sector as a key growth area in response to the sharp rise in pothole-related repairs across the UK.
According to not-for-profit organisation Round Our Way, local councils in England recorded approximately 952,000 pothole reports last year, the highest volume in over five years.A rated capacity
To support this growing demand, IIGL has teamed up with Starr – rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best – for its groundworkers insurance product. Avid’s
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
TMK launches enhanced cyber risk product suite
Tokio Marine Kiln has enhanced its Cyber Ctrl product suite with new products and wordings, including Professional Ctrl for technology, media and errors and omissions.
MGA launches product to address ‘narrowing capacity options’ in niche sector
MGA Addept Insurance Services has launched Waypoint, a specialist legal protection insurance and assistance service for boat owners.
The stats: Insurer competition drives softening of commercial rates in Q2 2025
The Acturis Commercial Broking Index shows commercial combined and combined liability rates fell into negative territory, while growth slowed across fleet, property owners, and packages in Q2. Ida Axling reports.
MGA Arrow targets tech E&O with Bridgehaven deal
Arrow Risk Management has launched its tech E&O underwriting practice teaming up with Bridgehaven Specialty UK for capacity.
Quoting insurtech launches courier van solution
Quoteswoop, a provider of insurance quoting technology, has launched Courier Van which enables brokers to enter risk details once and send them to up to eight courier van markets simultaneously.
Pen launches six enhancements to SME cyber
Pen Underwriting has added six cover enhancements to its UK SME cyber proposition.
Zurich brings in NCD conversion for SME e-trade fleets
Zurich Insurance is enhancing its SME e-trade fleet offering by accepting no claims discount claims history, in a move it stated responded to broker demand.
Open GI adds Alps to provider suite
Open GI has partnered with managing general agent Alps, bringing add-on landlord legal and rent protection policies to the platform.