MGA rolls out product to tackle rise in pothole claims

A pothole in the road and a car in the background that is moving towards this pothole
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Incorporated Insurance Group (IIGL), part of Avid Insurance, the specialist managing general agent, has secured new capacity as it targets groundworkers.

The company said the move follows it identifying this sector as a key growth area in response to the sharp rise in pothole-related repairs across the UK.

According to not-for-profit organisation Round Our Way, local councils in England recorded approximately 952,000 pothole reports last year, the highest volume in over five years.

A rated capacity

To support this growing demand, IIGL has teamed up with Starr – rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best – for its groundworkers insurance product. Avid’s

