Consilium rolls out UK contractors all risks

Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a UK contractors’ all risks facility through its risk solutions division.

The broker, part of Aventum, detailed the addition is available for both annual renewable and standalone project risks.

According to the firm, cover extends to “a wide range of contractors” including civil engineers, builders, allied trades, shop and office fitters, groundworkers, and landscapers.

RelatedConsilium launches first casualty binder and hires from Dual

Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a casualty binder for its UK division, Consilium Risk Solutions, with the exclusive broker