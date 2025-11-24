Allianz hails mini-fleet progress as NCD conversion returns to Acturis

Allianz will be rolling out mini-fleet through Bravo Digital Trader next year, Insurance Age can reveal, following on from reinstalling an NCD conversion service on Acturis via imarket business this month.

Zurich enhanced its SME e-trade fleet offering by accepting no-claims-discount claims history in September.

It led to brokers noting that the functionality also available from Allianz had been partially removed.

Gerry Ross, head of commercial motor at Allianz, confirmed that NCD conversion – available since around 2017 – was never pulled from its QuoteSME extranet but had been paused on Acturis while the insurer revamped its IT and pricing process after an imarket update, the latter being the