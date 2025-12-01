MGA Addept expands motor insurance portfolio

Addept Insurance Services has expanded its motor-related solutions, launching a legal recovery insurance for motorists, ‘Drive’.

According to the managing general agent, it offers brokers a 360° legal protection and uninsured losses solution for motor customers. ‘Drive’ provides up to £100,000 legal costs cover for personal injury, uninsured losses, motor prosecution defence, contract disputes and vehicle cloning claims.

Policyholders will have access to a digital claims submission via a dedicated online portal and 24/7 legal, health and medical information and lifestyle counselling helpline services.

The firm demonstrated