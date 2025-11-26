CFC aims to open up new cyber income streams for brokers with launch

Specialist insurance provider CFC has unveiled a new tool it claims will help make cyber insurance more appealing to a broker’s SME clients.

Cutting out what it describes as “the overwhelming amount of information that other threat analysis reports deliver”, CFC’s new bite-sized Cyber Threat Review reports aim to hone in on the real threats a business actually faces.

CFC added the Cyber Threat Reviews will also provide brokers with “a dynamic side-by-side cost comparison of cyber security services available to clients for free with their policy, specific to their business risk, benchmarked against their insurance premium”.

Cyber turn