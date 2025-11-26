Survey finds over one-third of SMEs have not renewed standalone cyber cover

Coalition has found nearly three-quarters of UK SMEs have been affected by a cyber incident in the last five years.

Despite this, the insurer’s research revealed over one-third (35%) of these businesses that had standalone cyber cover no longer do.

Of those who decided against buying standalone cover, 35% said it was because they believed they had sufficient cyber cover under their wider commercial insurance policy.

The survey of 600 senior insurance decision-makers at mid-market firms across England, Scotland and Wales was completed in September.

Cyber vigilance

Some 38% of businesses involved reported being