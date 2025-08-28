Starpeak and Peach team up to target ‘creatives’ sector

Digital distributor of specialist products Starpeak has teamed up with Peach to expand its cover for the creatives sector.

The new product is aimed primarily at photographers, videographers and web designers, but is also available to a diverse range of creative professions – from advertising agencies and ceramic artists through to interior designers, scriptwriters and visual merchandisers.

The launch provides policyholders with cover for public liability, as well as a number of optional benefits including professional indemnity, employers’ liability, technical business equipment, personal accident, operating abroad