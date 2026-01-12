 Skip to main content
Nexus buys medical tourism specialist MGA

travel insurance

Brown & Brown-owned managing general agent Nexus Underwriting has bought Sure Insurance Services, a provider of specialist solutions for the medical tourism industry.

Sure was founded in 2003 by Alison Thornberry and its products serve the UK, Australia and South Africa markets.

RelatedBrown & Brown completes Kentro buy 

US giant Brown & Brown has completed the previously announced takeover of Kentro Capital, which includes Xenia Broking and Nexus Underwriting.

The business will become part of Millstream Underwriting, which has been owned by Nexus since 2015.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, has been signed off by the regulator. Thornberry and the team are

