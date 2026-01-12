QBE gets ready to launch into media PI

QBE is preparing to launch into the media professional indemnity market and has recruited two underwriters ahead of rolling out the product.

The insurer confirmed to Insurance Age the new policy will be available via UK brokers.

Lucy Smith has joined as senior media PI underwriter and Hannah Dennis as media PI underwriter.

Smith has over 10 years of