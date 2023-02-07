Products: February 2022

Product launches including cover for offshore wind farms, life sciences, technology firms and M&A warranty and indemnity.

Aviva has extended its renewable energy insurance offering by entering into the offshore wind market.

The insurer is offering construction all-risks and operational risks cover in offshore wind as a follow market, focusing on large renewable energy clients and projects in the UK, US and Europe, working with experienced brokers and following recognised leaders.

The business detailed that it will be supporting its existing clients as