Products: February 2022
Product launches including cover for offshore wind farms, life sciences, technology firms and M&A warranty and indemnity.Aviva enters offshore wind farm market with all-risks product
Aviva has extended its renewable energy insurance offering by entering into the offshore wind market.
The insurer is offering construction all-risks and operational risks cover in offshore wind as a follow market, focusing on large renewable energy clients and projects in the UK, US and Europe, working with experienced brokers and following recognised leaders.
The business detailed that it will be supporting its existing clients as
Burns & Wilcox launches healthcare liability product
Burns & Wilcox has launched a new healthcare product line within its specialty lines practice. The offering will be available to insurance brokers and care organisations within England, Wales and Scotland.
Beazley launches private equity liability product
Beazley has rolled out a private equity liability insurance product designed to focus on the D&O risks within the long-term lifecycle of portfolios held by private equity firms.
Aviva enters offshore wind insurance market
Aviva has extended its renewable energy insurance offering into the offshore wind market.
Insurance Cares: Broker helps launch home contents cover aimed at closing premium poverty gap
ECH Facilities has launched a home insurance policy in partnership with the Salvation Army to help people with lower incomes to protect their contents.
TMK moves into life sciences with Intellimed product launch
Tokio Marine Kiln has launched its inaugural life sciences insurance product, Intellimed, staking a claim for a Lloyd’s market first.
Loadsure boosts freight offering with Tokio Marine Kiln capacity backing
Loadsure has received capacity backing from Tokio Marine Kiln to enhance its freight protection offering.
CNA Hardy targets technology businesses with cyber suite launch
CNA Hardy has launched the latest addition to its technology product suite, Technology Package+, which offers an updated set of cover.
QBE launches new financial lines product
QBE Europe has launched a new warranty and indemnity product due to increased mergers and acquisitions.