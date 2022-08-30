Ecclesiastical adds to HNW offering
The insurer detailed the high net worth home insurance product is designed to provide comprehensive and flexible cover to meet the evolving needs of clients’ lifestyles.
The Art and Private Client policy now includes cyber damage, cyber-crime and online liability cover as standard.
Ecclesiastical also has optional additional covers including business cover and travel insurance.Investment
Sarah Willoughby, art & private client business director at Ecclesiastical, said: “Over
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Products
Most read
- Worries remain on subsidence but claims volume still uncertain
- Nick Major to exit Aviva amid commercial lines shake-up
- Allianz snaps up chief compliance officer from Aviva
- Advertorial: What’s on insurers’ minds for law firms?
- Romero on track to double its business
- Insurers hit back at Covid-hit football clubs over “mistaken approach”
- People Moves: 22-26 August 2022