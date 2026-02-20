 Skip to main content
Regional open market book key growth area for 2026 – Hiscox’s Walker

Forward Looking
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

Stewart Walker, broker development manager at Hiscox UK, has highlighted up to four large schemes deals for the first half of the year, and how the regional open market book is a key growth area.

With 140 live schemes, it makes up 20% of Hiscox’s book.

On the deals, Walker commented: “Then our focus will move to how do we continue the momentum into the second half of 2026?

“The challenge, of course, with schemes is they do take a lot of time, planning and resources to embed.”

Walker has targeted high single-digit growth for schemes this year.

“The plans now are to start thinking about how do we start to go back to writing delegated authority, the medium-sized £1m to £10m schemes. And we’ll

