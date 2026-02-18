SRG broker to wholesale pothole damage cover

Strategic Insurance Services has launched a vehicle insurance product designed to cover damage caused by potholes, making it available to brokers on a wholesale basis for private motor and commercial fleet clients.

The West Sussex-based schemes broker, bought by Specialist Risk Group in 2024 for £16.48m, signalled the manoeuvre came amid “growing concern over the condition of the UK’s road network and the financial impact on motorists”.

Named ‘Pothole Protect’ the policy provides cover specifically for common