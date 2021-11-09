Insurance Age Broker Survey: High net worth
Covéa - Gold
Zurich Private Clients - Silver
Hiscox - Bronze
Chubb
Azur
Ecclesiastical
RSA
Home & Legacy
Plum Underwriting
Aviva
Insurance Age High Net Worth Broker Survey - Covéa Insurance takes top honours
Covéa Insurance is the standout winner of this year’s Insurance Age High Net Worth Broker Survey.
The survey was based on a range of metrics that focused on broker service, quality of underwriting and clear policy documentation as well as requesting views from
