Blog: Cyber – challenges and opportunities of a fast-evolving market

As the cyber market evolves, there’s a huge opportunity for the broking sector to educate clients on the cyber and technology products that are available. Knowledge is power and those with an in depth understanding of how losses are playing out, will have the competitive edge.

In this digital age cyber incidents and attacks are never far from the news, with both the severity and frequency on the increase. In a government survey in 2020 almost half of businesses (46%) and a quarter of charities