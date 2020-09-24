Insurance Age

Axa XL pushes forward with building health monitor

building on fire
  • Insurance Age staff
Axa XL is accelerating the scaling of its new Digital Risk Engineer proposition – a connected solution designed to enable companies to monitor the “health” of their buildings and assets – having recently completed the successful pilot phase.

Available globally, Digital Risk Engineer uses Internet of Things (IoT) devices installed in the clients’ buildings to capture information from connected systems such as energy, water (including sprinklers), heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)

To continue reading...

