Parametric insurtech FloodFlash targets bigger risks with new launch

Previously FloodFlash focused on micro enterprises and SMEs in areas at high risk of flooding and has issued over £20m in cover since its full launch last year.

Founded by Dr Ian Bartholomew and Adam Rimmer, FCA regulated Lloyd’s coverholder FloodFlash provides a pre-agreed pay out when flood water reaches the client’s selected trigger depth using proprietary sensors attached to the insured property.

The new offering, FloodFlash Plus, is underwritten by a panel of insurers and reinsurers and