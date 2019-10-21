CPP unveils SME cyber insurance on Acturis

Product is the first launched by CPP since it joined the insurance broker market.

CPP Group UK has launched a new cyber insurance product on the Acturis insurance administration and trading platform.

According to CPP, the product is designed to cater for the requirements of smaller SME businesses.

The policy is offered by CPP Secure (CPP’s managing general agent business) and is underwritten at Lloyd’s.

Details

The offering will cover organisations with revenues up to £20m and the firm stated that it uses simple, jargon-free language in all of the documentation.

CPP Secure further declared that the policy also provides SME customers with a 24/7 helpline, free antivirus software, and cloud-hosted backup storage. In the event of an incident, clients have access to a specialist IT forensic company to investigate what data has been compromised. Public relations support will also be on offer to mitigate potential reputational damage.

Clients will also be insured against the liabilities stemming from a cyber-attack and any related breach of data privacy law. Within the policy, there are selectable indemnity limits of between £50k and £2m.

The product is now available on Acturis for stand-alone sale or as a complementary product alongside other insurance.

Collaboration

Michael Whitfield, managing director of CPP Group UK, commented: “More than half of malware attack victims are small businesses, and the consequences and costs which arise from these attacks are almost always very damaging, sometimes to a fatal extent.

“Attacks by cyber criminals are becoming more sophisticated as every day passes and all businesses need help if they are to be able to counter the threats posed to them. Despite this, many SMEs treat cyber security as low priority”.

He continued: “Our cyber insurance policy will make it easy for brokers to offer their smaller SME clients a simple policy.

“Making it available through Acturis allows us to reach the extensive list of specialist commercial insurance brokers using the platform and we look forward to partnering with them to protect at-risk SMEs.”

Jennifer Wainwright, specialty lines product manager at Acturis, stated: “It’s great to work with CPP Group UK to extend the Cyber products available on our new, reduced Cyber NOW question set for stand-alone business.”

This is the first product launched by CPP since it joined the insurance broker market and follows its acquisition of the broker Business & Domestic Insurance Services last month.

