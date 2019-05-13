Hiscox launches compliance, fraud, and reputational risk cover

The features have been added to the provider’s existing Security Incident Response product.

Hiscox, the specialist global insurer, has launched an enhanced version of its Security Incident Response (SIR) product, to provide additional protection for ‘business integrity risks’ including corruption and fraud.

The product is available to the broker market.

According to the insurer, the new SIR policy also includes cover for expenses incurred by a business when dealing with an insured event.

Crisis

Hiscox detailed that SIR – originally launched in 2017 – supports businesses in the management of a range of security and crisis events from the impact of terrorism, through to extortion risks. The addition of ‘business integrity risks’ to the policy is a response to the growing threat to multi-national businesses from risks such as bribery, agent misconduct, contract and procurement fraud, embezzlement, social engineering and money laundering.

As well as business integrity risks, the revised wording for SIR now also provides reimbursement for expenses incurred during a crisis; this could include temporary physical security measures or the deployment of staff to an incident location.

Trigger

The cover also includes a new, fourth trigger, which responds on the ‘allegation’ of an insured event having occurred. This complements the pre-incident response that SIR provides to clients, enabling them to use the policy to mitigate an incident at its earliest stages, or even to help avoid an insured event altogether. SIR continues to provide clients with exclusive access to crisis management consultancy Control Risks.

Gareth Bateman, product director for SIR, says: “Businesses are dealing with an ever-changing risk and security landscape both at home and abroad. We have recognised the evolution of these threats and have enhanced our successful SIR product to provide cover for 19 additional insured events, with a focus on business integrity risks such as bribery and corruption, embezzlement, and financial statement fraud.”

He added: “The growth in regulatory action against businesses globally reflects the added risks to businesses of experiencing a damaging prosecution related to an incident such as internal bribery – our clients have told us this is an important area of protection for them.”

