SportsInsurance4U release professional football product
Package provides career ending injury cover to footballers and is available to brokers.
SportsInsurance4U, a subsidiary of the specialist insurer, General & Medical Group has launched a new professional football player insurance, Elixir.
The sports insurance provider detailed that the insurance package includes cover to players who receive an injury that they can’t recover from and may damage their future and end their football career.
SportsInsurance4U detailed that Elixir further features cover for permanent and temporary total disability, catastrophic injury and accidental death.
Brokers
It also includes retraining/education benefits and access to 24/7 counselling & information service, it is available nationwide for brokers to sell now or can be purchased directly by consumers
Head of marketing at General & Medical Group, Michael O’Connor commented on this new offering: “The launch of Elixir through SportsInsurance4U is incredibly exciting.
“The idea came as a result of our close relationship with some of the UK’s top football clubs, and the need to provide their players with the best coverage possible.”
