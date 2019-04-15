Biba selects Magenta for Escape of Water scheme

The scheme offers Waterlock technology and is supported by an app.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has announced it is working with Magenta Insurance to provide members with an Escape of Water (EOW) scheme.

According to Biba, Magenta, which is part of the inet3 Group, takes a two-pronged approach.

Firstly, it uses leak detection technology (Waterlock) to protect policyholders and help prevent claims. Secondly, it offers flexible underwriting of household insurance with discounts for customers using the technology.

The Association of British Insurers revealed in 2017 that EOW claims costs rose to £483m. EOW claims can also be exacerbated by hot weather.

Biba detailed that EOW claims now cost the industry £2.5m every day, this doesn’t include the cost of the distress and inconvenience it causes for householders.

Process

Biba have said that brokers with access to the scheme can provide the Waterlock system to their customers.The system can both detect water leaks and shut off the home’s water valve to avoid further damage.

There is also a Waterlock app attached to the system which informs users of the initial signs of a leak and permits them to remotely manage their home’s water supply.

Availability

The scheme is offered only to Biba member organisations and provides them with access to capacity, for risks with previous EOW claims history and high associated excesses and/or premiums, also with distressed risk across most of the residential property types and uses.

Mike Hallam, Biba’s head of technical services, said: “Escape of water is a peril that costs the industry millions of pounds, so we are delighted to be working with Magenta on a way to address this.

“Giving our members the opportunity to use cutting edge technology for the benefit of their customer, shows how close collaborations can lead the way in insurance solutions.”

Catherine Bell of Magenta Insurance commented: “EOW is much more disruptive and distressing than policy holders realise, until it happens to them.

“It can turn lives upside down and whilst insurers can replace possessions and repair homes, they can’t protect against many other consequences, like replacing memorabilia, photos and treasured items, or remove the inconvenience to living your daily life during the repair, which further compounds the stress experienced when your home is flooded.”

Hallam also mentioned Biba’s 2019 manifesto when talking about this new offering, at the beginning of the year the organisation announced that they want to help members keep pace with InsurTech innovations.

