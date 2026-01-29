Aviva enhances mid-market motor trade and property owners

Aviva has made enhancements to its regionally traded mid-market motor trade and property owners products.

It claimed these improvements form part of Aviva’s wider programme of product development across its mid-market portfolio.

Across both propositions, Aviva has expanded core cover, increased limits, and moved a range of previously optional covers into the standard offering.

The improvements aim to help businesses strengthen underinsurance resilience, operate more sustainably, and simplify understanding of what’s covered, the insurer explained.

By bringing together the depth of our motor trade