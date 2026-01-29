Aviva enhances mid-market motor trade and property owners
Aviva has made enhancements to its regionally traded mid-market motor trade and property owners products.
It claimed these improvements form part of Aviva’s wider programme of product development across its mid-market portfolio.
Across both propositions, Aviva has expanded core cover, increased limits, and moved a range of previously optional covers into the standard offering.
The improvements aim to help businesses strengthen underinsurance resilience, operate more sustainably, and simplify understanding of what’s covered, the insurer explained.
