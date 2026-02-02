 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

MGA sells D&O arm to “accelerate the development of new lines”

Rising Edge CEO Philippe Gouraud
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Managing general agent Rising Edge has confirmed the sale of its management liability business, to K2 International.

The transaction involving Rising Edge D&O completed on 1 February 2026.

Rising Edge said the move would allow it to “concentrate  resources and expertise on developing new lines of insurance businesses, with a  focus on differentiating its offering through technology and data”.

This includes accelerating its growth and innovation in specialty insurance lines, while ensuring that the D&O business it has built over recent years continues “under a new stewardship that will take it to the next level,”

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insurer

Lloyds
Aviva launches HNW in Lloyd’s

Aviva’s high-net-worth business, Aviva Private Clients, has launched in the Lloyd’s market in a move the insurer claimed “creates new opportunities for brokers”.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: