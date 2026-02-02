MGA sells D&O arm to “accelerate the development of new lines”
Managing general agent Rising Edge has confirmed the sale of its management liability business, to K2 International.
The transaction involving Rising Edge D&O completed on 1 February 2026.
Rising Edge said the move would allow it to “concentrate resources and expertise on developing new lines of insurance businesses, with a focus on differentiating its offering through technology and data”.
This includes accelerating its growth and innovation in specialty insurance lines, while ensuring that the D&O business it has built over recent years continues “under a new stewardship that will take it to the next level,”
