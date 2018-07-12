SSP adds Das legal expenses to Keychoice

Commercial legal expenses and loss assist are now available to brokers using the Keychoice platform.

Two Das UK legal expenses products have been added to the Keychoice distribution platform by software house SSP.

Brokers have the ability to access commercial legal expenses (LEI) cover and loss assist policies via Keychoice.

According to SSP the LEI product is suitable for both small businesses and those with a turnover of up to £50m per annum, providing them with cover for the cost of legal representation.

Loss assist is designed to allow Keychoice members to help customers facing a large cost claim on a commercial policy and the product covers the professional fees of a loss adjuster.

Both products are available as standalone policies, with commercial legal expenses also available as an add-on, and include access to telephone legal advice for any commercial problems.

SSP also revealed that Das would be adding further commercial and personal lines products to the SSP proposition over the coming months.

E-trade

Ron Atkinson, distribution director at SSP said: “This is another important step in our commitment to making as many commercial products as possible available through the e-trading route, enabling our brokers to trade efficiently and provide the best possible service to their customers.”

James Henderson, managing director Insurance UK & Ireland, Das UK Group, added: “Our partnership with Keychoice is an integral part of our extensive programme of digital transformation and will enable us to bring our market leading products to its brokers in an efficient and integrated way.”

Last month former SSP CEO Laurence Walker exited the SSP business following a host of problems with the tech provider’s Pure platform which began with a major outage in 2016.

Brokers have complained of a number of problems since the original outage and issues with the Pure platform were reported as recently as this April.

Das also recently launched a suite of commercial products on its e-trade platform Das Connect.

