Review: RSA Business Combined

Hine Chartered Insurance Brokers' Rachael Carrington puts RSA's commercial combined product to the test

Product: Business Combined (available via RSA Online and Acturis)

Underwriter: RSA Insurance

Commission paid: Ability to use commission flex tool on RSA Online and Acturis

Coverage: Flexible insurance solutions for a wide range of manufacturing, wholesaling, supplying, retail, administrative and leisure risks. It is suitable for firms from sole proprietors to limited companies.

Minimum premium: £250

Excess: £250 with options to increase and reduce

Contact: Local e-trading consultants: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Key benefits

▶ Fully modular product. Contents is the only mandatory cover. Just select the cover that the customer needs

▶ Unique trade selection tool to ensure confidence in picking the right trade code for your customer*

▶ Higher than ever sum insured acceptance levels – up to £20m MD/business interruption per premises and up to five premises

▶ Ability to specify individual customers or suppliers for BI*

▶ Increased capability to handle exports, including to North America

▶ Capability to offer floating cover on contents, stock and computer equipment*

▶ Quote summary screen – summarises the quote but also gives quoted prices for additional “bolt on” covers for customers*

▶ All documentation Insurance Act compliant

*RSA Online Only

Verdict

Rachael Carrington, of Hine Chartered Insurance Brokers, comments: “It looks like RSA has put a lot of thought and effort into this product to ensure it can meet the needs of a wide range of businesses.

“There seems to be so much flexibility with this product at the same time as being simple and uncomplicated which is a key attribute.

“The stand-out feature of this product for me is the quote summary screen that will give you a price for other bolt on covers. This can save a lot of re-keying and will certainly help brokers in their negotiations with customers. As far as I’m aware this is a unique benefit for a commercial combined product.

“It’s great news that RSA have increased their capability to handle North American exports, this was well needed as it’s becoming more popular for many different trades. The option to increase or reduce the excess, do other insurers do this? I’ve never come across the option to reduce the excess before so it would be interesting to see how much this would affect quotes.

“The market for commercial combined is vast but this RSA offering is at the front of the pack for me as being superior and I look forward to putting it to the test. I would be interested to know the parameters of the commission flex.”

Overall rating ***** (5/5)