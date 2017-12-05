Review: Legally speaking

Commercial Legal Expenses Insurance

Underwriter: Das Legal Expenses Insurance Company Limited.

Commission paid: Variable.

Coverage: Legal expenses insurance for UK businesses.

Standard limit of indemnity: £250,000 per claim arising from the same insured incident. Compensation awards aggregate limit: £2,500,000 per period of insurance. Higher limits are available.

Minimum premium: £125.00 plus IPT or £150.00 plus IPT (if contract dispute cover is taken). Premiums are calculated on the wageroll and turnover figures of the business (plus the trade sector if contract disputes cover is selected).

Excess: None.

Contact: Darren Weekes, head of broker, [email protected]

Key benefits

▶ Cover is individually selectable to allow business partners to adapt the policy to customers’ needs and support businesses through common legal problems.

▶ A range of legal services and helplines that can be used as often as required.

▶ Easy administration via an online platform for obtaining quotes and purchasing policies.

▶ Reasonable prospects is not a requirement for certain employment disputes and legal defence claims. This condition requires a claim to have at least a 51% chance of success to be taken forward.

▶ No excesses or co-insurance clauses across any section of the policy.

▶ No requirement for a policyholder to seek guidance from the legal advice helpline first before taking any internal action.

Verdict

Chris Howell, of Seaway Insurance, comments: “As an advocate for Das for many years I have respect for what they do and how they do it. They are not necessarily the cheapest but are very much ‘on the ball’.

“Commercial legal expenses insurance is something that almost every business should have ‘just in case’. Any legal problem for a business, or the bosses, can be very expensive.

“The commission is variable and the cover for UK businesses includes employee disputes that cannot be resolved internally. It also offers cover for criminal prosecution or problems with a statutory enforcement notice or data protection; and in the case that clients suffer property damage or nuisance or a tax enquiry.

“The policy will be there for those who have a contractual dispute with a customer or supplier or if they require help with debt collection or have licence problems. Another element to flag is that the insurance includes assistance with reputational risk or adverse media attention. It offers telephone legal advice, online business support and employment advice. Furthermore, the insurance extends to those who require a health check review of employment practices.

“I believe there is very clear documentation which gives clients the best chance of understanding what cover they have. For the reasons I have listed above most businesses should have this insurance, especially as the range of covers can be adjusted to fit individual requirements.”

Overall rating ***** (5/5)

