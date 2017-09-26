Axa offers fresh hotels, hospitality and leisure product

The policy is part of Axa’s revamped Vantage mid market proposition.

Axa Insurance has refreshed its hotels, hospitality and leisure proposition to include loss of wedding and civil partnership licenses and full theft protection for hotels with permanent occupancy.

The revamp is part of Axa’s shake up of its mind market proposition Vantage.

According to the insurer the policy is aimed at businesses in the sector with premiums of between £10,000 and £100,000 and policyholders can claim up to £1m for public liability and environmental clean-up costs.

The product also offers an increased level of protection for the impact on profit of death or disablement of key employees.

Focus

Jon Walker, managing director, commercial intermediary commented: “Business owners in the mid-market sector want policies that are easy to understand and meet all their needs, allowing them to focus on the day-to-day running of their companies.

“Our new hotels, hospitality and leisure policy recognises some of the recent changes in this extremely diverse market sector and is part of wider plans to update our suite of mid-market propositions.”

The new proposition comes as part of a wider revamp of Axa mid-market policies, which including changes to the provider’s services offer in May, manufacturing proposition in June and construction offering in September.

The insurer also launched an app in February this year to support the Vantage proposition.

