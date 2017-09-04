Jackson Lee launches gadget cover
Gadgets have been added to the portfolio of products on its leisure insurance scheme.
Jackson Lee Underwriting has expanded its leisure insurance scheme to include gadget insurance.
Gadget insurance will be offered to brokers alongside its specialist leisure policies including caravan, cycle, camera and fishing.
The policy provides cover for up to three gadgets for breakdown, accidental damage and theft.
Nick Mohan, joint managing director for Jackson Lee Underwriting, commented: “Gadgets are increasingly excluded from many home insurance policies as a symptom of the continuing soft market so this is one area where brokers are experiencing much customer frustration at not having their gadgets covered as standard.
“Leisure pursuits are ubiquitous with expensive gadgets and so it makes complete sense to be able to offer gadget alongside other specialist leisure policies like caravan and cycle. We expect this latest addition to our leisure scheme to prove very popular.”
According to Jackson Lee, the scheme provides brokers with access to a range of leisure insurance products with ‘A’ rated capacity for caravans, camera, cycle and fishing equipment – all available through its online portal Abel.
Jackson Lee also provides marketing and training support to insurance brokers across the suite of products.
The provider launched the leisure scheme in May this year in association with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.
