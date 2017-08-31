Review: In the salon

Covéa packaged retail and salons

Commission paid: Variable

Coverage: Comprehensive all risks policy

Minimum premium: £200 plus IPT

Excess: £250

Key benefits

▶ Maximum sum insured per location up to £750,000 for contents and stock as standard

▶ Optional buildings cover up to £1m

▶ Maximum 10 locations

▶ Standard limit of indemnity under PL of up to £5m

▶ Business interruption £750,000 up to 24 months

▶ Standard sum insured under equipment breakdown up to £5m

▶ Exhibition cover anywhere within Europe up to £25,000

▶ Optional cover for loss of licence, deterioration of stock and legal expenses

Verdict

Kevin Heaven, of Salon Secure, comments: “Not the best but matches a reasonable amount of suppliers.

“Disappointing that Covéa limits public liability (PL) to £5m. There should be an option to go higher here as Ogden is not a respecter of size, just because you are a small salon does not mean in the post-Ogden changed world that a salon would not get a claim in excess of £5m, particularly bearing in mind a number of the customers could be young professionals.

“Covéa, like many insurers, should be looking to aid brokers in higher options on PL and indeed EL [employers’ liability].

“There is a realistic entry level minimum premium of £200 and the excess of £250 is good.

“Business interruption (BI) is on a gross profit wording with a reasonable maximum of £750,000 and importantly they give an indemnity period limit of up to 24 months. Good range of BI extensions but most are capped at £50,000. It would be nice to see Covéa be a little bit braver here and put these up to £100,000.

“The treatment liability is limited to £500,000 which is lower than most markets.

“The definition of a qualified person is somewhat restrictive but is in line with some other insurers. We would prefer to see no age mentioned and simply qualified appropriately for the treatments undertaken.

“The treatments covered are very limited unless you are a hairdresser, although even here hair extensions do not seem to be included. If it’s a beauty salon some very common treatments are not included.

“To sum up, some reasonable features but there are better salon products out there.”

Overall rating ***

