Ex-Admiral duo to launch new broker at Biba Conference

A pair of industry veterans previously involved with Admiral’s commercial vehicle intermediary Gladiator have unveiled plans to launch a new broker at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester this week.

Steve Jones, founder of independent comparison engine Comparison Creator, is set to relaunch his Protect Your Family brand as a stand-alone specialist insurance broker at this year’s event.

The new broker, which is still under development, is planning to sell products including landlord, home and gadget insurance, alongside wedding cover, home emergency and boiler protection.

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