UK commercial lines shrink 8% at Aviva in Q1

Aviva has revealed a £71m fall in UK commercial gross written premiums for the first quarter of the year.

The 8% decline, from £905m at the start of 2025 to £834m this year, was due to “deliberate underwriting discipline to manage profitability in softer market conditions”, the insurer said.

It noted that mid-market was up 1% but this was offset by lower topline in digital and “deliberate profitability actions in schemes”.

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