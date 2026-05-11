One Call launches new digital insurance brand Zen

Top 100 broker One Call has launched a new brand that is claimed to offer a “no-touch, fully digital customer experience”.

Zen Insurance has been bought to market supported by Verisk Ignite’s end‑to‑end policy management platform; with Applied Systems Europe’s Applied Rating Hub providing insurer connectivity.

The collaboration demonstrates exactly how a single connection to Applied Rating Hub can accelerate go-to-market for a fully digital brand, giving Zen Insurance the competitive edge it needs.Matt Wellman, Applied Systems

According to the trio Zen’s “fully digital customer experience”, enables consumers to manage