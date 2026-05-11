Markerstudy to sell MGA business with CUO Humphreys poised to exit

Markerstudy Group is set to sell its managing general agent arm to the parent company of insurer Tradex as it focuses on broking, Insurance Age has learned.

It is understood Markerstudy’s chief underwriting officer and co-founder Gary Humphreys, pictured, will join the MGA business at Saturn Holdings once a deal is concluded, subject to regulatory approvals.

Both Markerstudy and Saturn Holdings are part of Pollen Street’s investment portfolio.

The private equity house invested in Markerstudy in January 2021.

In 2023 Pollen Street completed a combined deal for Tradex and Clegg Gifford that saw the Lloyd’s broker brought under the ownership of