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Biba Countdown 2026: Allianz’s Glyn Hughes and Nick Hobbs

Nick Hobbs
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Allianz’s Nick Hobbs and Glyn Hughes give clothing advice for first-time Biba attendees and feedback on their favourite time of day at the conference.

What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the Biba conference and why? 

Hobbs (pictured): Mid-afternoon of the Wednesday – when all of the stands are loaded, the noise and hubbub is significant, the schedule of meets has ticked by nicely, you’re still waving at mates passing by heading for their next, the vibe is positive and there is relief all round that you’re halfway through the whole exercise.   

Hughes: 8:45 on Wednesday morning.  Anticipation levels through the roof, queuing delegates at

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