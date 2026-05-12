Biba 2026 Countdown: Ageas UK’s Adam Beckett

Adam Beckett, managing director of broker and partnerships at Ageas UK, recommends brokers should keep pushing boundaries and believes there is nothing like the moment the doors open and the conference comes alive.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time:To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

It’s time to keep pushing the boundaries, creating propositions and services that not only meet customer needs but genuinely delight them through simplicity, relevance, and ease.

By embracing new ideas, technologies, and ways of working, ambitious brokers of all shapes and sizes can ensure they remain competitive