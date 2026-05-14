Ageas to almost halve its workforce with 1800 job cuts by 2029
Ageas has announced plans to cut almost over half its workforce following the acquisitions of Esure and Acromas.
The group currently employs 3,800 people across Ageas UK and Esure, supported by 400 outsourced roles.
It expects these will reduce to 2,000 by 2029, supported by 900 outsourced roles.
Ageas acquired Esure in April last year creating what it claimed is the third largest UK personal lines player.
It preceded this deal with an agreement with over-50s specialist Saga for a 20-year partnership for motor and home insurance and the purchase of Saga’s underwriting business, Acromas.Competitive
The group
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
UK commercial lines shrink 8% at Aviva in Q1
Aviva has revealed a £71m fall in UK commercial gross written premiums for the first quarter of the year.
Insurance DataLab recommends just nine insurers
Insurance DataLab has released its first recommended insurers cohort with just nine achieving the status.
Biba 2026 Countdown: Ageas UK’s Adam Beckett
recommends brokers should keep pushing boundaries and believes there is nothing like the moment the doors open and the conference comes alive.
Biba 2026 Countdown: Hiscox’s Tasha Pettet and James Stewart-Smith
Tasha Pettet, head of schemes, and James Stewart-Smith, commercial trading director at Hiscox UK, on if it should be enshrined in law that the Biba Conference is held in Manchester or whether it could move to Cheltenham in March.
Zurich’s Kelly on the importance of local trading and the insurer’s mid-market focus
Zurich has seen a 60% uptick in new business across its mid-market portfolio this year, according to Jacqui Kelly, UK head of sales and distribution – retail, who highlighted the importance of regional trading ahead of Biba’s 2026 conference.
Biba 2026 Countdown: Allianz’s Glyn Hughes and Nick Hobbs
Allianz’s Nick Hobbs and Glyn Hughes give clothing advice for first-time Biba attendees and feedback on their favourite time of day at the conference.
Intact launches Claims Charter for brokers
Intact Insurance has launched a Claims Charter, which it describes as a series of “clear and measurable commitments” designed to give brokers greater confidence in how claims are handled.
Brit begins rollout on Acturis as it targets SMEs
Brit Insurance has launched on Acturis as it targets SMEs with cyber cover.