Ageas to almost halve its workforce with 1800 job cuts by 2029

Ageas has announced plans to cut almost over half its workforce following the acquisitions of Esure and Acromas.

The group currently employs 3,800 people across Ageas UK and Esure, supported by 400 outsourced roles.

It expects these will reduce to 2,000 by 2029, supported by 900 outsourced roles.

Ageas acquired Esure in April last year creating what it claimed is the third largest UK personal lines player.

It preceded this deal with an agreement with over-50s specialist Saga for a 20-year partnership for motor and home insurance and the purchase of Saga’s underwriting business, Acromas.

Competitive

The group