Sabre trims GWP but boosts profit in 2025

Motor specialist insurer Sabre grew post tax profits by 5.3% in 2025 and kept its ‘underwriting discipline’ as gross written premium shrank 14.2%.

Profit after tax rose to £37.9m as GWP dropped to £202.9m from a record £236.4m in 2024.

The provider noted the fall back was “in-line with expectations given softer market pricing and active cycle management”.

A year ago CEO Geoff Carter told Insurance Age that Sabre would be comfortable reducing GWP if needed and would target profitability over volume.

