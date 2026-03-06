John Lewis Money becomes regulated insurance broker

John Lewis Money has become a regulated insurance broker and will go live with a panel including Axa, Prestige Underwriting and Covéa for home insurance in April with car to follow in the summer.

Insurer reaction

Sue Coffey, personal lines director at Covéa Insurance, said: “We’re delighted to have been selected as a Standard Home panel member for John Lewis Money. It’s a real pleasure to be working even more closely with such a prestigious and trusted brand, and this development builds naturally on our long‑standing relationship across Standard Car and Specialist Home.

“The introduction of Standard Home further strengthens our partnership and demonstrates the confidence John Lewis Money