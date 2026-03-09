PremFina grows broker network by a third

PremFina has reported it grew its broker network by a third last year citing three “major” partnerships in the final quarter alone as it reached £1.1bn in contracted volumes.

Last year PremFina agreed a £350m private securitisation facility with support from HSBC and Waterfall Asset Management to help its growth strategy as it set out a target of £1.9bn in premium finance volumes by 2027.

It teamed up with personal lines broker One Answer Insurance in August following Close Brothers’ decision to pivot from personal lines.

A lot of that is down to the investment we’ve made in technology. For us, taking that decision [to invest in technology] at the time we did, was the