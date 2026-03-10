Sabre ‘all in’ on broker support as CEO Carter eyes growth after profit boost in 2025

Sabre is ready to grow with brokers as the provider promised the sector it “can rely on us to provide competitive prices through our part of the market through this year’” CEO Geoff Carter told Insurance Age.

The motor specialist insurer boosted post-tax profits by 5.3% to £37.9m in 2025 and kept its “underwriting discipline” as gross written premium shrank 14.2% to £202.9m from a record £236.4m in 2024.

The premium was down last year because Sabre thought the market was underpricing, Carter noted.

He noted the insurer had “priced pretty conservatively” on claims inflation for the past couple of years.

It wrote business assuming 9% claims inflation in 2025, but this has now softened to “single mid