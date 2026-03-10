JMG recruits Cunis from Gallagher to lead on private clients

Andrew Cunis has left Gallagher to join JMG Group in May as CEO of private clients, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a new role for the business he has been brought on to “scale up our next chapter”, JMG CEO Nick Houghton told Insurance Age.

Cunis, pictured, had been managing director of private clients at Gallagher since January 2019, joining when the broking giant snapped up Stackhouse Poland.

He had spent just over three years at Stackhouse as MD of the private clients division, coming on board in October 2015 when the firm headhunted him from Axa Art where he had been head of sales and distribution for