 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

JMG recruits Cunis from Gallagher to lead on private clients

Andy Cunis_Gallagher

Andrew Cunis has left Gallagher to join JMG Group in May as CEO of private clients, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a new role for the business he has been brought on to “scale up our next chapter”, JMG CEO Nick Houghton told Insurance Age.

Cunis, pictured, had been managing director of private clients at Gallagher since January 2019, joining when the broking giant snapped up Stackhouse Poland.

He had spent just over three years at Stackhouse as MD of the private clients division, coming on board in October 2015 when the firm headhunted him from Axa Art where he had been head of sales and distribution for

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: