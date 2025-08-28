Personal lines broker boss George to leave Allianz

Nicola George, MD of Allianz Personal Broker, is to leave the business in Q4, the insurer has announced.

She took over from Mike Crane as managing director of LV Broker in April 2024, just before the brand reverted to Allianz Personal Broker a month later, a rebrand she hailed as a success in an interview with Insurance Age.

Allianz’s managing director of home insurance, Graham Wright, who joined from Saga in December 2024, has replaced George on an interim basis until a full-time replacement is recruited.

George joined LV in September 2022 after spending 11 years at Aviva, departing as head of B2B