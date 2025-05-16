Q&A: Criterion managing director Helena Evans

Loss-adjusting boss Helena Evans outlines the latest trends her firm is seeing among high-net-worth customers, assesses the continued prevalence of underinsurance, and suggests how brokers can help combat fraud.

What new and emerging claims trends are you seeing among high-net-worth customers?

We’re finding that some of the most significant new and emerging HNW claims trends relate to designer luxury goods, alternative accommodation and sophisticated technology:

Luxury goods

Designer luxury goods now make up a large proportion of contents at risk for HNW individuals and we’ve noticed a trend in claims to replace these designer brands with vintage pieces on the secondhand market. Individuals are searching