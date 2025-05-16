Insurance Age

Q&A: Criterion managing director Helena Evans

Helena Evans_Criterion - larger
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Loss-adjusting boss Helena Evans outlines the latest trends her firm is seeing among high-net-worth customers, assesses the continued prevalence of underinsurance, and suggests how brokers can help combat fraud.

What new and emerging claims trends are you seeing among high-net-worth customers?

We’re finding that some of the most significant new and emerging HNW claims trends relate to designer luxury goods, alternative accommodation and sophisticated technology:

Luxury goods

Designer luxury goods now make up a large proportion of contents at risk for HNW individuals and we’ve noticed a trend in claims to replace these designer brands with vintage pieces on the secondhand market. Individuals are searching

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Personal

Sue Coffey Covea
Interview: Sue Coffey, Covéa

With no distractions and a clear strategy centred on five core products, Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey tells Jonathan Swift the insurer is keen to grow its share of the regional broking market, by sticking to what it is good at.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: