Markerstudy CEO Spencer targeting Admiral’s crown as UK’s top PL player after Atlanta deal

Markerstudy is only £301m of gross written premium away from potentially overtaking Admiral as the UK’s largest personal lines player after the £1.2bn Atlanta deal last week, according to its CEO Kevin Spencer.

The merger plan gives Markerstudy an extra 2,100 colleagues across 12 locations and another £1bn of GWP and 2.6 million customers.

“Our advisers tell us that we are number two. Admiral is number one with £3.3bn [GWP], we are second with £3bn and then you have Direct Line Group at three, Hastings at four and Aviva at five,” he told Insurance Age.

“And yes, when I speak to [private equity backer] Pollen Street I tell them that is where I want to be at the end of next year. The number one spot.”